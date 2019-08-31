PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — History will be made at Heinz Field tonight, but it won’t be on the football field, at least not initially.

Pitt senior Chrissy Shannon is the first woman to earn the title of Head Drum Major in the history of the Pitt band.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s nice to have a lot of support from the other women that are in the band and that have been in the band before,” Shannon said. “This is definitely super important to them just as much as it is to me.”

Shannon is a history and Russian major from Midland Park, New Jersey.

According to Shannon, she landed the spot following a tough audition where she had to strut, spin, conduct the band and do backbends.

The Panthers take on the Virginia Cavaliers tonight at Heinz Field at 7:30 p.m.