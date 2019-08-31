



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Whether you’re hitting the pool one last time, going to Rib Fest or firing up the grill, today is the perfect day to be outside.

Saturday is starting off with some nice weather, but there are some clouds mixing in with our sunshine. The area woke up to comfortably cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says that’s the way it will stay all day, with dry conditions and pleasant highs in the upper 70s. So if you’re going to get outside to celebrate the unofficial end of summer, today is the best day to do that.

Out of the next few Labor Day weekend days, today will be the nicest.

Sunday will bring a chance of scattered showers off and on throughout the day.

That rain threat lingers into Labor Day with showers at times and a chance of a passing thunderstorm, with highs near 80.

We’re ending August with very seasonable highs near 80 and also with below normal rainfall for the month — although the yearly precipitation total is still running way above average by around 8 inches.

Right now, high pressure is expected to push Dorian down more in a due west path.

It will be around Monday or Tuesday by the time it decides where it’s going to make landfall.

The official forecast track has it turning a bit, inching up the coast of Florida.

