Comments
VALENCIA, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders battled a three-alarm fire at a barn in Butler County.
911 dispatchers confirmed that a barn at Apple Hill Farm on Route 228 caught on fire.
The call came in late Saturday night.
First responders worked to extinguish the fire and no people were injured, but police say a few animals died.
There’s no word on what might have caused the fire and Middlesex Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.