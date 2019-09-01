



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As police continue to investigate the abduction 2-year-old Nalani Johnson, the husband of the person who is accused of taking the child spoke with KDKA.

22-year-old Raihan Uddin spoke with us for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon. He is the husband of 25-year-old Sharena Nancy who is in police custody. State police believe she abducted Nalani.

The call for an abducted child went to police around 5:00 Saturday afternoon.

Uddin said he was confused about everything that has happened. He said his wife was working as a ride-share driver Saturday night. He claimed the two were talking as she finished up around 7 p.m., and she didn’t tell him anything about having a child in the car.

“She has me on the dashboard, so I mean I saw the car – the whole thing. She called the video off, but I still could hear her,” he said through a video call.

According to Allegheny County Police, Nancy was driving in the areas of Blairsville, New Alexandria, and Delmont. Westmoreland County. It was a black Toyota Yaris with Pennsylvania Plate KLW 3926. They believe Nalani was in the car during this period between 5:30-7:30 Saturday evening.

“We have reason to believe that was the case, again we’re trying to verify some things and that’s why we’re seeking additional public input,” Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said Sunday afternoon at police headquarters.

When police pulled Nancy over around 8:00 Saturday night, Nalani was not in the car.

“They were making her step out from the car – at gunpoint,” said Uddin. “That’s all I heard. She was telling me that they have a gun pointed at her and telling her to get out. That was the last word I heard from her.”

He is confused by the situation. He told KDKA the couple got married in 2018 and lived in Monroeville until he was deported. Right now, he lives with the couple’s daughter in India. Nancy supports them with her job in the area.

According to Uddin, he was able to speak with his wife after she was taken into custody. She told him she didn’t take Nalani.

“I don’t know if she did or if she didn’t. One part of me believes that she can. Another part is like – nothing’s been found. It has to be solved and you can’t make conclusions,” he said.

The FBI Child Abduction Response Team is assisting county police with the search. Family and friends of Nalani searched the Monroeville area Sunday morning, but they didn’t find her.

