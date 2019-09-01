  • KDKA TVOn Air

SHELOCTA, Pa. (KDKA) – An Indiana County man was allegedly manufacturing meth in a house where a newborn baby was also living.

Pennsylvania State Police say Indiana County Police responded to reports of suspected methamphetamine manufacturing at a house on Parkwood Road in Armstrong Township.

Troopers say they learned a newborn baby also lived in the house where they were conducting the search.

“Items consistent with the manufacture” of meth were found on the scene, according to a press release.

A 34-year-old man from Shelocta is under investigation.

Police say one count of endangering welfare of children and multiple drug-related charges are pending.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

