HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Jonas Brothers surprised a teenager who missed their concert because she was in chemotherapy.

The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center shared the video on Facebook of Lily Jordan, a patient who had to miss the Jonas Brothers’ concert while battling cancer.

But to surprise her, the Jo Bros stopped by Penn State’s Children’s Hospital to visit her before the show.

“Thank you for inviting us to come see you,” Kevin said.

In the heartwarming video, Joe said they saw people on social media asking the Jonas Brothers to come visit Lily, and he said they “had to come over.”

The brothers said it was good to see Jordan, and she happily replied, “It’s good to see you, too.”

Representative Scott Perry was one of the many who put out a call to the Jonas Brothers on social media.

On Facebook, he said “Lily is fighting for her life” and “wanted to see the Jonas Brothers tomorrow night at Hershey Park, but can’t because of her urgent treatment.”

The post was shared over 1,000 times.

After Jordan and the Jonas Brothers met, Rep. Perry shared the photos and said, “So many thanks to our great community and people who helped make THIS happen for Lily!”