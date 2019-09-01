PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fundraiser held at Kennywood has raised over $40,000 for the nonprofit Give Kids The World Village.
Kennywood shared a photo on Twitter of the Coasting For Kids event, which features fundraisers collecting money for the Floria-based non-profit.
Welcoming all our great #CoastingForKids participants! These great @GKTWVillage fundraisers made us the top park of all the CFK events this year. More than $43,000 raised for Give Kids The World!! pic.twitter.com/hdEq4M68a8
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 1, 2019
Over $43,000 was raised this year by Coasting With Kids, which is an organization that allows kids to visit theme parks and give back, according to their website.
On Give Kids The World Village’s website, they say they are a resort that provides vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families.
