PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fundraiser held at Kennywood has raised over $40,000 for the nonprofit Give Kids The World Village.

Kennywood shared a photo on Twitter of the Coasting For Kids event, which features fundraisers collecting money for the Floria-based non-profit.

Over $43,000 was raised this year by Coasting With Kids, which is an organization that allows kids to visit theme parks and give back, according to their website.

On Give Kids The World Village’s website, they say they are a resort that provides vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families.

