BULGAR, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has died in Washington County after he was thrown from an ATV.

According to the Washington County coroner’s office, 28-year-old Zachary VanVoorhis was riding an ATV on Candor Road in Bulger, Smith Township on Sunday.

He reportedly lost control of the ATV while trying to take a turn and he was thrown from it.

The coroner’s office says he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The incident is under investigation by the McDonald Police Department.

