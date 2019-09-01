Comments
BULGAR, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has died in Washington County after he was thrown from an ATV.
According to the Washington County coroner’s office, 28-year-old Zachary VanVoorhis was riding an ATV on Candor Road in Bulger, Smith Township on Sunday.
He reportedly lost control of the ATV while trying to take a turn and he was thrown from it.
The coroner’s office says he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The incident is under investigation by the McDonald Police Department.
