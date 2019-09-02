PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of thousands have come downtown for Pittsburgh’s annual Labor Day Parade this morning.
The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. at PPG Paints Arena. From there, the parade will make its way to the United Steelworkers building.
This is the 38th year for the parade, which is considered the largest Labor Day parade in the United States.
After the parade, there will be free Port Authority T services for people heading over to Heinz Field for the last day of the Kickoff and Rib Festival.
But, both T and bus service are running on a holiday schedule today. The Mon and Duquesne Incline schedules are also lighter today.
In honor of the Labor Day holiday, all City of Pittsburgh offices and Healthy Active Living Centers are closed today.
Trash and recycling pickup is also delayed a day this week.
City pools are open from 1 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Allegheny County offices are also closed today.
But golf courses and spray parks are open, along with the county pools from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
