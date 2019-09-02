PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh.

Police say it happened early Monday morning, around 12:20 a.m. on the Liberty Bridge.

One car crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. A third car also crashed.

Two people were taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

One woman was taken for a possible broken leg, and a man was taken for observation.

The bridge closed in both directions while crews were investigating.

