BELLEVUE (KDKA) — The flash flooding and heavy rains caused widespread issues overnight.
According to authorities, at least one vehicle became trapped on Union Avenue in Bellevue. There were other reported of cars stalling because of the high water.
No injuries were reported
Over in Squirrel Hill, part of Murray Avenue, between Phillips Avenue and Douglas Street, was blocked off for most of the overnight hours due to flooding.
Firefighters were called in to pump water out of the basement of the Coriander India Grill. Duquesne Light was also on scene.
A building in the Hill District partially collapse during the heavy rains. Pieces fell on to a car below.
It’s unknown if there were any injuries.
Elsewhere, a tree came down Monday morning on Route 30 in Findlay Township. The road was closed from Route 22 to Route 576 while crews cleared the tree and the wires that came down with it.
