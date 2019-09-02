Comments
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Police and FBI are asking the public for help finding a car seat that’s connected to Nalani Johnson’s disappearance.
According to the Allegheny County Police, Sharena Nancy, the woman arrested in relation to Johnson’s abduction, was captured on video at the Sheetz at 4701 Penn Highway, Murrysville.
When Nancy stopped at the Penn Hills Police office, police say the car seat wasn’t in the vehicle.
They ask the public to look out for the missing seat, an Evenflo Maestro Sport Harness Booster Seat. It’s black with a gray seat.
If you have any information at all or saw Nancy’s black Toyota Yaris is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
