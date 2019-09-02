



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A celebration of life is being held to remember the 5-year-old girl killed in an ATV crash in Fox Chapel last week.

Annie Whittingham was killed Thursday in an ATV crash, which also injured her father and her 8-year-old sister.

The accident happened near Guyasuta and Longfellow Roads around 7:30 p.m.

A release Monday announced a service of remembrance and celebration of life for Annie is Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, where the Whittingham family is a member.

“This tragedy is impacting many people in many different ways,” the church posted Sunday on Facebook. “We want to be a place of comfort and support for the entire community. All are welcome.”

The service will include sings, hymns, Scripture readings, prayers and reflections from family members.

Police said Annie, seated in front of her father, grabbed the thumb throttle and caused the ATV to lose control and crash.

The girl’s older sister, Sadie, was seated behind their father.

Whittingham attended O’Hara Elementary with her older sister. She was a kindergartener and had only just started at the school.