



ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A catcher for the Erie SeaWolves has passed away after a serious accident.

The SeaWolves, a Minor League Baseball team based in Erie, announced the passing of 27-year-old catcher Chace Numata.

The team said Numata was “a leader, an outstanding teammate, a friend to many, and his personality was positive and infectious.”

He made everyone he met feel welcome, and he had a very positive impact throughout the SeaWolves organization and the Erie community.”

Numata’s death comes after what the SeaWolves called on Twitter a “very serious accident.”

On August 29, SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata was involved in a very serious accident in #EriePA. The SeaWolves players have established a GoFundMe to help Chace and his family through this tough time. #ForNumi Donate Here: https://t.co/s8XxKslCqt#Tigers #MotorOn #MiLB pic.twitter.com/Z2YBS37Vbl — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) September 1, 2019

A GoFundMe for the late catcher raised over $24,000.

The Erie SeaWolves are a Double-A affiliate for the Detroit Tigers.