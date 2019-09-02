Filed Under:Baseball, Chace Numata, Erie, Erie SeaWolves, Local TV, MiLB, Minor League Baseball


ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A catcher for the Erie SeaWolves has passed away after a serious accident.

The SeaWolves, a Minor League Baseball team based in Erie, announced the passing of 27-year-old catcher Chace Numata.

The team said Numata was “a leader, an outstanding teammate, a friend to many, and his personality was positive and infectious.”

He made everyone he met feel welcome, and he had a very positive impact throughout the SeaWolves organization and the Erie community.”

Numata’s death comes after what the SeaWolves called on Twitter a “very serious accident.”

A GoFundMe for the late catcher raised over $24,000.

The Erie SeaWolves are a Double-A affiliate for the Detroit Tigers.

