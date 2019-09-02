



VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) – The friends and family of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson are doing everything they can to keep hope alive for the safe recovery of the little girl.

The flyers posted at a local gas station in Westmoreland County made it clear: the community is deeply concerned about Nalani’s abduction.

Friends and family gathered at Cribbs Field in Verona to hold a prayer vigil Monday night.

Members of the family’s church were also there, praying for Nalani to be found.

“I believe other than searching, we should go to Him and ask Him to help lead authorities, to guide them. The family: to comfort them and give them peace during this time,” said James Grantz, a member of Nalani’s congregation.

The family says they’re offering a $3,500 reward for any information leading to her safe return.

Nalani was abducted on Saturday night, prompting a statewide Amber Alert. Her alleged kidnapper, Sherena Nancy, has been charged, but Nalani is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.