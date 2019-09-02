



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not just people in the path of Hurricane Dorian, pets and homeless animals are impacted just the same.

That’s why the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team worked all weekend to help evacuate animals from shelters in South Carolina in order to make room for more once the monster storm hits.

Two teams made the journey to Charleston, South Carolina, bringing back dogs, cats and even rabbits.

The first team arrived home early Sunday morning with 11 dogs from the Charleston Animal Society. Sisters Brittany and Emily Lewkowicz drove the mission, bringing the dogs to the Big East Animal Hospital in Lawrenceville.

They will be going on to Animal Friends and Senior Hearts Rescue and Renewal.

The second team made it back to the Allegheny County Airport around 2 a.m.

PAART says volunteers David Stash and Kim Schaeffer spent 48 hours on the road to rescue 16 dogs, 12 cats and two rabbits, also from the Charleston Animal Society.

The animals will be up for adoption at shelters in Pennsylvania and Ohio.