



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Volunteers from the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region have been deployed to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region has deployed 34 volunteers who will serve different roles.

From family reunification to health services, from sheltering to feeding, these volunteers are some of the 1,600 Red Cross has already deployed.

The organization isn’t the only one from the Pittsburgh-area helping out.

Murrysville Medic One has deployed to Orlando, where they’re helping with evacuations. First responders from Fayette EMS left Friday to head for a staging area near the storm’s path.

First Energy is sending about 250 linemen to help if power lines go down. About a dozen of those workers left from Pittsburgh Friday.

Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team worked all weekend to help evacuate animals from shelters in South Carolina in order to make room for more once the monster storm hits.