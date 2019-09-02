BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) – A local family has a fisherman and River Rescue to thank for saving their Labor Day — and them.

It happened in the Allegheny River near Powers Run Road in Blawnox.

Some kids, who were wearing life jackets, were swimming near a boat.

The adults in the boat thought the kids were having trouble, so they jumped in to help.

The problem is, they also began to struggle.

“So me, I panicked because the kids are panicked,” David Mosley told KDKA in an exclusive interview.

“He’s panicked and he’s drowning without a life vest, so I jumped in without a life vest, trying to bring him a life vest. And then when I got to the kids, the kids jumped on me and then I started to drown.”

A fisherman saw it all happen and called 911.

The adults and kids managed to get back into the boat.

No one was hurt.