



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say the father of a missing Penn Hills toddler and the woman charged with kidnapping her were in a romantic relationship.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough held a news conference Tuesday afternoon with FBI Pittsburgh officials and 2-year-old Nalani Johnson’s grandmother.

WATCH: Allegheny County Police-FBI Joint News Conference —

During the news conference, McDonough said Nalani and her father, Paul Johnson, were not in Sharena Nancy’s vehicle for an arbitrary Uber or Lyft ride.

“Sharena Nancy and Paul Johnson became acquainted intermittently over the last few months, so they were known to each other,” McDonough said. “They were friends, they were in the beginnings of an intermittent romantic relationship.”

#BREAKING: The joint press conference between ACPD and the FBI just wrapped up. Police releasing that the toddler’s father was in the beginning stages of a romantic relationship with the kidnapping suspect Sharena Nancy and that the 2 met online. A fight ensued in the car. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/R6OLV28GFx — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 3, 2019

McDonough says the pair spent several hours together Saturday afternoon.

“We believe that an argument ensued at approximately 5 p.m. or so. Mr. Johnson and Mr. [Justin] Rouse (Johnson’s friend) exited the vehicle with the intention of taking Nalani with them when Ms. Nancy pulled away with the child in the vehicle,” said McDonough.

#NEW: Police also discrediting the Uber/ Lyft story—saying the suspect Sharena Nancy was hanging out with #NalaniJohnson ‘s father & his male friend for hours that day- with the toddler. Nancy was driving him around bc they were in romantic relationship, according to police @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6d8fT3fyTD — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 3, 2019

Nancy was arrested later Saturday evening, but Nalani was nowhere to be found. Her car seat was gone as well.

Police say they have one story from Johnson and another from Nancy, which they are working to verify.

“A lot of our investigation is trying to corroborate one version with the other,” said McDonough.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.