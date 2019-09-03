  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say the father of a missing Penn Hills toddler and the woman charged with kidnapping her were in a romantic relationship.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough held a news conference Tuesday afternoon with FBI Pittsburgh officials and 2-year-old Nalani Johnson’s grandmother.

WATCH: Allegheny County Police-FBI Joint News Conference —

 

During the news conference, McDonough said Nalani and her father, Paul Johnson, were not in Sharena Nancy’s vehicle for an arbitrary Uber or Lyft ride.

“Sharena Nancy and Paul Johnson became acquainted intermittently over the last few months, so they were known to each other,” McDonough said. “They were friends, they were in the beginnings of an intermittent romantic relationship.”

McDonough says the pair spent several hours together Saturday afternoon.

“We believe that an argument ensued at approximately 5 p.m. or so. Mr. Johnson and Mr. [Justin] Rouse (Johnson’s friend) exited the vehicle with the intention of taking Nalani with them when Ms. Nancy pulled away with the child in the vehicle,” said McDonough.

Nancy was arrested later Saturday evening, but Nalani was nowhere to be found. Her car seat was gone as well.

Police say they have one story from Johnson and another from Nancy, which they are working to verify.

“A lot of our investigation is trying to corroborate one version with the other,” said McDonough.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

