PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County received a $3.49 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to reduce youth homelessness.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Tuesday the funding through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

The program supports housing programs, including rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing.

“Making sure that youth have appropriate places to live is a fundamental job of any community, and Allegheny County has long taken this issue very seriously,” said Fitzgerald in a county-issued press release. “We are thankful that HUD is recognizing our efforts through this award, which will boost many of the supports and initiatives we have in place, as well as let us explore new solutions in ending youth homelessness.”

The release said communities were selected for the funding based on pre-existing youth-serving housing initiatives.