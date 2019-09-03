



BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Crime scene tape is set up at an Indiana County park as sources are saying the missing 2-year-old, Nalani Johnson, has been found.

The Indiana County Coroner’s office is on the scene and sources tell KDKA Nalani Johnson’s body has been found.

FBI agents and PSP setting up crime scene tape at Indiana County Park where search for missing 2 year began earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/oD9NE73wM4 — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) September 3, 2019

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports FBI and State Police are on the scene at Pine Ridge Park in Burrell Township, Indiana County.

The search for missing 2 year old Nalani Johnson’s FBI and State police descend on Pine Ridge Park Burrell Twp Indiana County, search dogs , drone , UTV’s pic.twitter.com/S5EeEEozfL — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) September 3, 2019

Search dogs, drones and UTVs were there.

Crews were supposed to search the Blairsville area today.

According to investigators, after taking off with Nalani, the alleged abductor Sharena Nancy’s 2017 black Toyota Yaris with Lyft and Uber stickers on the front passenger-side windshield drove east on Route 22, all the way to the Blairsville, Indiana County, area. She was stopped around 7:30 p.m. along Rodi Road by a Penn Hills Police officer.

Authorities are hoping someone who happened to be at the Sheetz saw Nancy and comes forward with information.

Police shared the photo of a gray car seat they said it similar to the one Johnson was in when she was taken.

The authorities said when they stopped Nancy on Saturday evening, the car seat was nowhere to be found.

The criminal complaint reports that kidnapping suspect Nancy told investigators the girl’s father sold Johnson to someone else for $10,000, and Nancy was to drive the girl “20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along Route 22.”

Police say Sharena and Johnson’s father were in the beginnings of a romantic relationship.

Police say they have one story from Johnson and another from Nancy, which they are working to verify.

“A lot of our investigation is trying to corroborate one version with the other,” said McDonough.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Johnson is asked to call the Allegheny County tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.