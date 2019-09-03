



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fan survey says the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins are some of the most annoying professional sports teams.

Insight Pest Solutions polled 13,500 fans from the four major American sports, plus college football land basketball, asking which professional teams “bug” people the most.

Results show the Steelers and Penguins are some of the most despised teams in their respective leagues.

In the NFL, the Steelers had the fourth-highest percentage, with 8.6 percent of fans picking the black and gold as the most annoying.

The Patriots led the way, with 34.66 percent of fans saying they are the most despised squad in the league.

According to Insight Pest Solutions, regardless of sport, the Steelers are the seventh-most annoying squad. The Patriots are the most annoying regardless of sport.

The survey said the Patriots bug Steelers fans the most.

In the NHL survey, 14.09 percent of sports fans find the Penguins most annoying. The team’s percentage is the second-highest total in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins led the NHL with 19.74 percent, while the Philadelphia Flyers (6.16 percent) and Washington Capitals (4.48 percent) are the fifth- and sixth-most annoying, respectively, in the NHL.

Less than 1 percent of fans find the Pittsburgh Pirates most annoying in MLB.

The full results can be found here.