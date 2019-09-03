Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT District 11 released an announcement for a long-term lane restriction in West Mifflin.
Construction on Route 885 (Lebanon Road) is set to begin Tuesday September 3 and will run through October 1.
The reason for this lane closure is to rebuild culvert headwalls and wing-walls on the road between Mifflin and Miller roads.
Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will work on rebuilding these walls.
Single-lane traffic in both directions will be maintained during the construction.
To check traffic alerts or other road conditions around the city, you can visit www.511PA.com or use the 511pa smartphone app.
You must log in to post a comment.