



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The current administration will now require all new and renovated government buildings in the City of Pittsburgh to be net-zero.

Net-zero energy buildings are defined as highly efficient buildings that produce enough energy through renewable resources to offset energy consumption on an annual basis.

The City of Pittsburgh’s Climate Action Plan 3.0 aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030.

The city must repair older buildings, which currently account for 80 percent of the city’s carbon emissions as well as the city’s energy use and spending.

The proposed ordinance, which was introduced to the Pittsburgh City, Council today, would cover the construction of new buildings, and all major renovations of existing buildings on city-owned properties.

“Pittsburgh is taking real steps to meet its energy goals, and moving to net-zero construction will be one of the most meaningful and impactful actions we’ve ever taken. It is not only the right move for the planet but for the city’s budget too,” Mayor Peduto said.