MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — Authorities have been called to a house fire in Knoxville.
Firefighters were called to the scene on Reifert Street around 11:30 a.m.
Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home as crews poured water onto the fire.
There were reports of people possibly being trapped by the flames.
The view from NewsChopper 2 showed smoke coming from the two neighboring homes.
Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire.
