



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people were arrested after police found over 9,000 heroin stamp bags and nearly $7,000 in cash in a Pittsburgh home.

Pittsburgh Police shared photos of the drug bust on Facebook, saying they were investigating a house on the 1200 block of Benton Avenue in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

On Aug. 30, detectives from Narcotics and Vice executed a search warrant with the help of a city SWAT team.

Police say there were three people inside the house, which had been the target of a month-long investigation, when they executed the warrant.

Dion Anderson 32, Raymond Moon and Raynell Moon, both 30, were arrested.

According to police, Anderson had more than $6,000 in cash in his pants pocket. Raymond had more than $600 in cash on him.

As they searched the house, police seized a backpack containing more than 100 bricks of heroin, which is approximately 5,200 stamp bags.

They also found an additional 3,950 stamp bags in a ziplock bag.

Among other items seized, detectives recovered a bag containing what police believe is either raw heroin or fentanyl and a pistol.

The three suspects were arrested and are facing multiple drug charges.