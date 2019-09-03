Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– This Friday, you’ll be able to find food, music and of course, beer as Oktoberfest kicks-off at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
On September 6, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., guests can look forward to Auntie Anne’s pretzels, Fraport gift certificates, and special German dishes throughout September.
There will also be special offers at Penn Brewery, located at the airport as well as the North Side.
