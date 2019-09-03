  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– This Friday, you’ll be able to find food, music and of course, beer as Oktoberfest kicks-off at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

On September 6, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., guests can look forward to Auntie Anne’s pretzels, Fraport gift certificates, and special German dishes throughout September.

(Photo Credit: Penn Brewery/Pittsburgh International Airport)

There will also be special offers at Penn Brewery, located at the airport as well as the North Side.

RELATED STORY: Penn Brewery Releases New Oktoberfest Menu

