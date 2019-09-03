



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across the country and Pittsburgh ranked number 61 on the list.

This study was based on the cost of ownership and vehicle maintenance, city traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to maintenance.

Pittsburgh ranked 58 out of 100 for the cost of ownership and vehicle maintenance, which includes cost of a new car, gas prices, annual car insurance premiums, parking, and overall auto maintenance.

The city ranked 85 out of 100 for traffic an infrastructure, which includes annual hours spent in congestion per commuter, number of days with precipitation, number of cold days, average commute, and quality of roads and bridges.

Pittsburgh is the fifth city with the most days with precipitation.

For safety, the City ranked 30 out of 100 for accident likelihood, traffic fatality, seatbelt users, uninsured drivers, car thefts, and DUIs.

The study concluded, ranking Pittsburgh 20 out of 100 for access to vehicle maintenance, including car dealerships, auto-repair shops, car washes, gas stations, and parking lots and garages.

