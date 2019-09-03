



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a port-a-potty this morning on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College in Washington County.

According to a college spokesperson, the body of a woman was found just before 7 a.m. inside the portable toilet located near Beau Residence Hall, right off of Beau Street.

It’s located on an on-campus construction site.

#BREAKING: Body of woman found inside portable toilet on Washington and Jefferson’s campus near Beau Residence Hall. The portable toilet is on construction site on campus. Contractors don’t know who she is & the college says she’s not a student. It’s unclear how she died. @KDKA — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) September 3, 2019

College officials say one of the contractors tried to get in the port-a-potty, but it was locked and remained that way for quite a while.

They called campus public safety and that’s when the discovery was made.

The spokesperson tells KDKA that the incident is not connected to the residence hall, and that the contractors who found her do not know who she is. She is not a student and does not appear to be affiliated with the college.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office is investigating the woman’s death as a suspected drug overdose.

The City of Washington Police are investigating.

In a statement released to the campus community, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Eva Chatterjee-Sutton said in part: “W&J CPS is continuing to work with the City of Washington Police Department, who has taken the lead in this investigation. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no reason to be concerned about campus safety. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased in this tragic situation.”

College officials say help is always available at the campus Health & Counseling Center.

