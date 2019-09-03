Comments
MIDDLETON, Pa. (KDKA) — If you are feeling lucky, there is a chance you could win a trip to New York City this New Year’s Eve and win $1 million.
Lottery officials announced Tuesday iLottery players can enter the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest iLottery Prize Draw.
The drawing allows the chance for five iLottery players to win a VIP trip to New York City on New Year’s Eve and the chance to take home $1 million.
The lottery is sending 25 winners to New York City for a chance to win $1 million, with 20 of those coming from a second-chance promotion.
The iLottery Prize Draw runs through Sept. 26. Winners will be announced in October.
More information can be found here.
