VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Someone is holding a winning lottery ticket for $125,000.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday a Cash 5 ticket to win $125,000 sold Saturday at Community Supermarket on Milltown Road in Verona.
The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 08-20-22-23-27.
The supermarket earned a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the PA Lottery said.
The lottery said the ticket holder needs to sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the closet Pennsylvania Lottery office.
