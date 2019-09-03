  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Cash 5, Community Supermarket, Local TV, Milltown Road, Pennsylvania Lottery, Verona


VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Someone is holding a winning lottery ticket for $125,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday a Cash 5 ticket to win $125,000 sold Saturday at Community Supermarket on Milltown Road in Verona.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 08-20-22-23-27.

The supermarket earned a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the PA Lottery said.

The lottery said the ticket holder needs to sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the closet Pennsylvania Lottery office.

