



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have traced an online threat warning about a hate crime in Pittsburgh to a teenager in Beaver County.

Pittsburgh Police say have interviewed the teen and his family, and determined he “had no intentions of carrying out the threat.”

UPDATE: @PghPolice trace threat to Beaver County. Police interviewed a male juvenile and his family this morning and determined the teen had no intention to carry out the threat. pic.twitter.com/7Uf5VkbnH9 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) September 4, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the threat was made online Tuesday. Investigators from law enforcement agencies worked together overnight to track the incident.

They now say the “threat has been determined to not be credible.”

Tuesday night, in their notice to the public, Pittsburgh Police reminded residents, “If you see something, say something.”

Police did not say when the hate crime would occur or what area it would target.

However, UPMC tweeted a statement saying they knew about a tweet directed to an undisclosed Pittsburgh-area hospital.

We’re aware of a tweet directed to an undisclosed Pittsburgh-area hospital. We’re actively cooperating with federal and local law enforcement as they investigate this matter and determine whether or not the information is credible. More ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/ElnRmFgefD — UPMC (@UPMCnews) September 4, 2019

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also tweeted about the incident Tuesday night, saying: “Pittsburgh Police has been on this since mid-afternoon. They are working with all hospitals & federal agencies to determine and identify. We have established coordinated operations within hours of this posting. To keep updated follow @PghPublicSafety for any possible updates.”

The investigation continues.

