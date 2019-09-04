  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Beaver County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have traced an online threat warning about a hate crime in Pittsburgh to a teenager in Beaver County.

Pittsburgh Police say have interviewed the teen and his family, and determined he “had no intentions of carrying out the threat.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the threat was made online Tuesday. Investigators from law enforcement agencies worked together overnight to track the incident.

They now say the “threat has been determined to not be credible.”

Tuesday night, in their notice to the public, Pittsburgh Police reminded residents, “If you see something, say something.”

Police did not say when the hate crime would occur or what area it would target.

However, UPMC tweeted a statement saying they knew about a tweet directed to an undisclosed Pittsburgh-area hospital.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also tweeted about the incident Tuesday night, saying: “Pittsburgh Police has been on this since mid-afternoon. They are working with all hospitals & federal agencies to determine and identify. We have established coordinated operations within hours of this posting. To keep updated follow @PghPublicSafety for any possible updates.”

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments