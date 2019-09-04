  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler County, Crash, Local TV, Penn Township


PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people have been rushed to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County this morning.

According to emergency officials, the three-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Pittsburgh and Airport Roads in Penn Township.

At least two people have been taken by medical helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

So far, their conditions have not been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments