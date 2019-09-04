Comments
PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people have been rushed to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County this morning.
According to emergency officials, the three-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Pittsburgh and Airport Roads in Penn Township.
BUTLER COUNTY: RT-8 accident in Penn Township—Pittsburgh Rd at Airport Rd…stay with @KDKA for updates. pic.twitter.com/i36O9BNRM1
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) September 4, 2019
At least two people have been taken by medical helicopter to the hospital for treatment.
So far, their conditions have not been released.
