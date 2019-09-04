Comments
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Lane and ramp closures begin this week on the Homestead Grays Bridge.
The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Wednesday the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.
The work to replace a damaged bridge expansion dam begins this Sunday.
There will also be alternating lane closures, and the bridge’s East Fifth Avenue ramp will close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.
Traffic for the ramp closure will be detoured using Amity Street and East Eighth Avenue.
