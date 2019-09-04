LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – A doctor says a 20-year-old woman on trial for murder in southwest Ohio broke into tears when asked why she wasn’t pregnant anymore.

Dr. Casey Boyce testified Wednesday that Brooke Skylar Richardson sought a refill for birth-control pills on July 2017, less than three months after another doctor informed her she was pregnant.

Dr. William Andrew testified earlier that Richardson became upset in April 2017 when told she was pregnant, exclaiming: “I can’t have a baby.”

Boyce testified that when she questioned Richardson about her pregnancy, she began crying and said she’d had the baby by herself and “buried it in my backyard.”

Boyce said she didn’t press her, but encouraged Richardson to get counseling. Boyce and Andrew subsequently agreed to tell the police.

Defense attorneys say the baby was stillborn.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)