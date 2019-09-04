



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major upgrade is coming to a prominent building in downtown Pittsburgh.

Highmark Health officials announced a makeover for a building first constructed more than three decades ago at a press conference on Wednesday with Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pennsylvania Sen. Wayne Fontana and Mayor Bill Peduto.

The $20 million investment is for building upgrades throughout Fifth Avenue Place.

Once the site of the iconic Jenkins Arcade, Fifth Avenue Place is owned by Highmark and is primarily occupied by Highmark employees.

But the first and second floors of the building have always been open to the public for retail and food.

And it is the public part of the building that will get much of the upgrades, with a lot more glass and soft furniture in the food court and more restaurants.

WATCH: Highmark Health News Conference —

Karen Hanlon, Highmark’s chief operating officer, noted that their first investment downtown in the 1980s came when others were leaving center city.

But all that has changed today.

“Over 15,000 people call downtown Pittsburgh home,” Hanlon said. “Over 110,000 people work in downtown Pittsburgh. At Highmark, we’re thrilled to be a part of that community, always looking for ways to continue to participate and satisfy our community mission.”

Work is expected to get underway by the end of this year and should be completed over the next three years.

Highmark said it should employee more than 100 construction jobs.