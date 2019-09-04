  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The House Committee on Homeland Security is holding a public roundtable in Pittsburgh.

The briefing on Wednesday is on homeland security issues related to acts of domestic terrorism and the impact on the community at Pittsburgh City Council Chambers, a release said.

Members of the conference and invited members of the community are expected to discuss the Tree of Life shooting.

The panel includes:

  • Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto
  • Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Pittsburgh District Protective Security Advisor Bob Winters
  • Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers
  • Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
  • Allegheny County Superintendent of Police Coleman McDonough
  • The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh President and CEO Jeffrey Finkelstein
