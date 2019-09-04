Comments
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Pittsburgh District Protective Security Advisor Bob Winters
Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
Allegheny County Superintendent of Police Coleman McDonough
The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh President and CEO Jeffrey Finkelstein
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The House Committee on Homeland Security is holding a public roundtable in Pittsburgh.
The briefing on Wednesday is on homeland security issues related to acts of domestic terrorism and the impact on the community at Pittsburgh City Council Chambers, a release said.
Members of the conference and invited members of the community are expected to discuss the Tree of Life shooting.
The panel includes:
