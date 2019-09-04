PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The future of Pittsburgh manufacturing is along the Monongahela River and it is officially open for business.

Carnegie Mellon University celebrated the opening of Mill 19 and it’s the first building to open in Hazelwood Green, a redevelopment of the former LTV Steel Mill.

The old building is being redeveloped and will come to life with state-of-the-art robotics.

“[It’s] a place where they can up their game,” said Gary Fedder, of CMU’s Manufacturing Futures Initiative. “[They can] come in here, in this iconic structure, get inspired, work together so that we can create a new era of manufacturing.”

The redevelopment was designed to attract companies interested in manufacturing.

“We were the leaders in the industrial revolution,” said Suzy Teeler, Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing. “Aluminum, steel, coal, glass, all of these things were manufactured here. We have it in our blood, that’s what we’re good at. It’s great to be able to have the opportunity to bring that all back again.”

The two main tenants of the building will be the nonprofit Advanced Robotics For Manufacturing and CMU’s Manufacturing Futures Initiative.