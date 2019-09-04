Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A research group noted Pittsburgh as one of the most livable cities in the United States.
The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked the most livable cities in the United States, and Pittsburgh is No. 3.
Honolulu is the highest-ranked U.S. city, followed by Atlanta and Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh beat out Seattle and Washington D.C. for a top-three spot.
The study looked at stability, healthcare, culture, environment, education and infrastructure.
Vienna, Austria held onto its title as the world’s most livable city.
