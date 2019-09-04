ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — The mother of Beaver County murder victim Rachael DelTondo is no longer facing charges in a separate case.
A judge dismissed assault and harassment charges Tuesday against Lisa DelTondo.
The case involved a confrontation on Election Day between Lisa and the Catroppa family, who are relatives of Rachael’s ex-fiancé.
According to the Beaver County Times Online, the police report from the incident alleges Lisa and the Catroppas were at a polling place at the same time when the two sides started to argue.
The Times Online reports Lisa allegedly yelled, as well as spit on one of the family members.
Frank Catroppa has said he had nothing to do with the murder of his former fiancée.
Rachael was killed in Aliquippa on Mother’s Day more than 15 months ago, and there have been no arrests or any suspects who have been named.
