PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making snacks your kids will love now that they’re back in school!

Chocolate Chip Zucchini Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup shredded zucchini
  • ½ cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12 muffin cups, or line with paper muffin liners.

Combine flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Mix egg, oil, milk, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a bowl; stir into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts. Fill prepared muffin cups 2/3 full.

Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Makes: 12 muffins

