PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making snacks your kids will love now that they’re back in school!
Chocolate Chip Zucchini Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup shredded zucchini
- ½ cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 12 muffin cups, or line with paper muffin liners.
Combine flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Mix egg, oil, milk, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a bowl; stir into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts. Fill prepared muffin cups 2/3 full.
Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
Makes: 12 muffins
