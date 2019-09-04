Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men are in jail in connection to a shooting in Lawrence County.
New Castle Police say Timothy Hill and Marquan Payne have been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault from a double shooting back in May.
Two women were injured in an alley off of Lutton Street.
Both women were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Payne was arrested in June for charges related to a different shooting, but Hill was arrested Tuesday.
The boyfriend of one victim drove them to a parking lot a few blocks away to call for help.
