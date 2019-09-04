



WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA)– There are only two weekends left in Kennywood’s Summer Season, but some special events are coming up that will leave your stomach satisfied.

On Saturday, September 21, Brews in the Park bring a variety of craft beers to Kennywood.

An Oktoberfest area, including a polka band and German treats, will be a new addition to the annual event.

Guests will be able to ride from 1-3 p.m. and food will be served from 3-7 p.m.

All guests must be 21 and older to attend Brews in the Park. Tickets can be purchased online at Kennywood.com/brews.

The following day on Sunday, September 22, is the third annual Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival.

There will be over 30 food vendors competing to win Pittsburgh’s best pierogi pincher.

Admission does not include food and drinks. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.