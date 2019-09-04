PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A resident of Houston, Pa. pleaded guilty in federal court to federal drug and firearm violations after an investigation revealed he was intending to sell fentanyl, cocaine and possessed multiple firearms.

Vashaun Lasalle Wright, 30-years-old of Houston, pleaded guilty after it was found he had over 40 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine packaged to distribute, and possession of firearms and ammunition of a convicted felon.

According to the prosecution, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office used undercover informants in March to purchase fentanyl from Wright and a co-conspirator from their home on Main Street in Houston.

Later in March, through a search warrant, over 40 grams of fentanyl, cocaine packaged for distribution, approximately $24,000 in cash and three loaded guns were seized as part of a search.

He will be sentenced on October 30 and is facing between 10 years and life in prison and fines of up to $11.5 million.