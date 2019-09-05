WASHINGTON (KDKA)– BCI Foods, Inc. is recalling over 3,000 pounds of meat and poultry soup products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that certain products were not presented for re-inspection once they were imported.

Officials say all of the products were shipped to ALDI stores in New York and Pennsylvania.

The following soup items imported on July 17, 2019, are being recalled:

• 19-oz. cans containing “chef’s cupboard CLASSIC HOMESTYLE CHICKEN & WILD RICE” with a “BB/MA 2021 MR 04” date and code “EST 142 602 19 064” on the bottom of the cans.

• 19-oz. cans containing “chef’s cupboard CLASSIC HOMESTYLE ITALIAN-STYLE WEDDING with Meatballs & Chicken” with a “BB/MA 2021 MR 03” date and code “EST 142 603 19 063” on the bottom of the cans.

• 18.8-oz. cans containing “chef’s cupboard CHUNKY BEEF with COUNTRY VEGETABLES” with a “BB/MA 2020 SE 25” date and code “EST 142 613 18 269” on the bottom of the cans.

• 18.8-oz. cans containing “chef’s cupboard CHUNKY SIRLOIN BURGER with COUNTRY VEGETABLES” with a “BB/MA 2021 FE 18” date and code “EST 142 614 19 049” on the bottom of the cans.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a doctor.

Consumers are urged to not consume the products. All items should be returned or thrown away.