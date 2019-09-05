Comments
LEECHBURG (KDKA) — A suspect was arrested after tunneling through a wall and robbing a bank in the middle of the night.
The Armstrong County District Attorney announced Thursday Carlin Quinn, 27, of Leechburg is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief.
Quinn is accused of breaking into the First Commonwealth Bank on Market Street in Leechburgh on Jan. 8, 2018.
Quinn entered the bank by tunneling through a wall from an adjacent building.
He stole $1,370.52, the release said.
You must log in to post a comment.