HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed overnight when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into multiple trees overnight.
The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. along Middletown Road in Hempfield Township.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 23-year-old Mario Paulone of Hempfield Township.
He was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Excela Westmoreland Hospital of multiple blunt force injuries.
According to the coroner’s office, Paulone was headed north on Middletown Road in his Chevrolet Trailblazer when he lost control on a curve and left the roadway.
The Trailblazer hit several trees, trapping Paulone in the car.
Authorities say speed may have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is continuing.
You must log in to post a comment.