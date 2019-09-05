PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In support of our current and former military members and their spouses, KDKA-TV is partnering with the Mall at Robinson to provide our service men and women with knowledge of the valuable resources available to assist with the transition back into the private sector.

Join us 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.

Connect with local businesses, explore career opportunities, military & veteran resources and meet some of Pittsburgh’s sports legends, Franco Harris and Chris Hoke, from 11am-1pm (time subject to change), all while celebrating and honoring all veterans, retired veterans, active duty and reservists.

Enjoy live music by Abby Abandanza and Timothy Earl and let the little ones test their creativity at the TenderCare Learning Center children’s corner.

Military discounts offered by participating stores.

Plus, receive a free mall gift card at guest services with a valid military, retired or reservist ID.

Prize raffle and silent auction items available for donations to benefit It’s About The Warrior Foundation.