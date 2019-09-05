Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who robbed a PNC Bank while wearing a Pirates hat and a McDonald’s uniform shirt has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that 30-year-old Barry Daniels was sentenced to 50 months in prison and three years of supervised release on his conviction of bank robbery.
In September 2018, Brady entered the PNC Bank on Homeville Road in West Mifflin and handled the teller a deposit slip that read, “Give me all your 100s and 50s.”
He left with $505.00 from the bank, the DOJ said.
No one was injured.
Brady was a former employee of McDonald’s.
