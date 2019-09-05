PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to launder money from marijuana trafficking.
29-year-old Holly Shrum pleaded guilty today to one count in front of a United States District Judge.
According to authorities, the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a years-long investigation into Shrum and her boyfriend Christopher Schanck as they trafficked marijuana.
Ultimately Shrum and Schanck were caught when they tried to launder $25,000 at Rivers Casino by inserting $20 bills into gambling machines, never playing and then cashing out the vouchers, $500 at a time.
Shrum is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $500,000.
